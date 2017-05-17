Lawmakers, Snyder officials to meet to set revenue estimates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan economists will meet to give Gov. Rick Snyder and lawmakers revised tax revenue estimates needed before they finalize the next state budget in coming weeks.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Capitol.

Legislative economists project that revenues for education spending are higher than was estimated months ago while dollars for general spending are lower.

Republican lawmakers have approved initial budget plans that would leave uncommitted hundreds of millions in spending or savings suggested by Snyder. Budget talks are expected to intensify once a consensus is reached on how much money the state will have for the fiscal that starts in the fall.

