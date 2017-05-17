Man arrested in Toledo club shooting

A man has been arrested in a connection with a shooting outside a Toledo club.

Marcell Jones drove a vehicle away from the scene when the person he was with shot Darrick Smith outside Club Chablis.

Jones then lied to police in order to conceal the identity of the shooter.

He is being charged with aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.

