Biker injured after being hit by car

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A crash between a bike and a car left one injured Wednesday morning.

Crews were on the scene of a crash on Front and Main after a driver hit a bicyclist.

The biker was transported to St. Vincent's with non-life threatening injuries.

