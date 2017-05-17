Man arrested in connection with shooting outside credit union

A man arrested in connection for a shooting on Tuesday will be in court Wednesday.

Gabriel Rowlett was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting outside of Focus Federal Credit Union on Reynolds Road.

Rowlett pulled up to the credit union in south Toledo and his passenger fired several shots at a man outside.

Rowlett then drove away from the scene of the crime.

Rowlett is charged with aiding and abetting another in felonious assault.

