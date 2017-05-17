Offender tackled by civilian during police chase - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Offender tackled by civilian during police chase

MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

Monroe police arrested a driver who fled from them on Tuesday around 1 p.m. 

Police attempted to pull the driver over on North Monroe Street for excessive noise coming from the vehicle's radio.

The driver speed away from police through a field behind the Monroe Ice Arena before crashing into a rock. 

The driver then fled on foot.

Police chased the driver for several blocks before a civilian tackled the driver.

The driver is being charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting police, possession of a stolen vehicle, and reckless driving.

