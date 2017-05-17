Police investigating altercation with gun outside Toledo club

Police are investigating an altercation where a gun was shot outside of Club Chablis in Toledo.

There was an argument outside the club around closing time early Wednesday morning.

Someone pulled out a gun and fired at least one round, shooting out a neighbor's back window.

There were reports of someone being shot and then taken away by friends.

A male later showed up at the hospital injured, but not with gunshot wounds.

