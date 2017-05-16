Toledo City Council meets, does not vote on pay raise proposal

The Toledo City Council decided to hold off a decision on possible pay raises for the city council and mayor.

In Tuesday's city council meeting, pay raises were not even on the agenda.

However, the city council did pass a few proposals in the meeting.

The first was to extend the hours of open carry of alcohol in downtown Toledo from noon until midnight seven days a week.

Also, the council voted to dedicate $7 million from the City Improvement Plan to fix up the city's roads.

The council will have another meeting in two weeks to vote on pay raises for the council and mayor.

If the proposal is not voted on, the city council will table the discussion until the next election cycle.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.