Toledo City Council meets, does not vote on pay raise proposal

When researchers traveled to a tiny, uninhabited island in the midst of the Pacific Ocean, they were astonished to find an estimated 38 million pieces of trash washed up on the beaches.More >>
When researchers traveled to a tiny, uninhabited island in the midst of the Pacific Ocean, they were astonished to find an estimated 38 million pieces of trash washed up on the beaches.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions that led to a legal battle.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Monroe County jury found Daniel Clay guilty of felony murder in the death of Chelsea Bruck and concealing her body.More >>
A Monroe County jury found Daniel Clay guilty of felony murder in the death of Chelsea Bruck and concealing her body.More >>
Toledo police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy found shot to death in central Toledo.More >>
Toledo police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy found shot to death in central Toledo.More >>
Bowling Green will have two new roundabouts just off I-75 on Wooster Street. ODOT leaders asked members of the public to comment on the project before it begins.More >>
Bowling Green will have two new roundabouts just off I-75 on Wooster Street. ODOT leaders asked members of the public to comment on the project before it begins.More >>
The Toledo City Council decided to hold off a decision on possible pay raises for the city council and mayor.More >>
The Toledo City Council decided to hold off a decision on possible pay raises for the city council and mayor.More >>