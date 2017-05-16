German politicians tour Findlay Mitech plant

Some potential international investors toured the Findlay-area Tuesday after hearing that the city has been a top economic developer in the country.

A large contingent of high-level politicians and legislators from the German state of Thuringia visited Mitec Powertrain in Findlay to see their workforce and infrastructure

A bipartisan group of German legislators, along with the Prime Minister of the state of Thuringia met with local leaders and toured the plant floor.

The group visited the other U.S cities as well to see what kind of areas could support future automotive industry.

Mitec specializes in balance shaft systems that are sold around the world. They are headquartered in Thuringia. Mitech's founder Michael Militzer loved the Findlay-area for their first expansion into the US.

"Because of the feeling that you are not alone here, you have close, close contact with the people," said Militzer. "It's not like New York you know? It's not so neutral. And I've never seen it where people are so positive armed."

But at the very least, Tuesday's meeting was to establish a positive relationship and understanding that could prove beneficial later down the line.

"We continue to expand our opportunities, and want to meet them and embrace them and give them every opportunity," said Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development director Tim Mayle. "But, more importantly it's a relationship. Earn that trust because they want to come to a community where they know their company can be successful."

