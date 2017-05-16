No working smoke detectors in Toledo house fire that injured 3

Fire investigators said there were no working smoke detectors at the scene of Tuesday morning's fire on Watson Avenue.

It’s another warning of how important fire safety is.

A neighbor recorded incredible video as the fire raged on Watson. Two men and a woman were burned. Two of those three have life threatening injuries.

A Toledo Fire spokesperson said James Fullerton Sr. told investigators his son, James Fullerton Jr. was one of the victims. He was listed in critical condition at Mercy St. Vincent’s burn unit.

There is no evidence of foul play.

The fire broke out at 4:00 a.m. in the morning.

Another fire in Akron on Monday that killed a family of seven, including five children, broke out at 3:00 a.m.

Pvt. Sterling Rahe of TFD says the early morning tragedies should convince people to check smoke detectors once a month and change the batteries twice a year. Pvt. Rahe also says people should keep their bedroom doors closed at night, even if they have kids.

“If there is smoke traveling through the house, it is going to block that," Pvt. Rahe said. "You can typically hear a smoke detector going off and then if that fire is not in your room, if that smoke is emanating from your room, you're going to have time to figure out what you're going to do."

Rahe says families should have an escape plan with a place to meet outside the home. He encourages families to practice that plan with their kids to ensure they are ready for the worst.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.