Genoa Bank ATM break-in arrest caught on police body camera

Toledo police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting Friday.

A man has been arrested for beating his girlfriend with a sledgehammer.

A man has been arrested for kidnapping a victim at gunpoint.

A west Toledo Toledo business was the target of a string of car battery burglaries over the past week.

Two men face multiple charges after their attempt to rob an ATM was foiled by police.

Genoa police and Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at the Genoa Bank on Woodville Road just before 3 a.m. May 9.

When they arrived, they found two men had broken into the ATM kiosk.

After spraying pepper spray into the kiosk, the men eventually came out.

Joshua Baker and Joshua Devers of Northwood were arrested and charged with breaking and entering, safe cracking and two counts of possession of criminal tools.

