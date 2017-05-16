Genoa Bank ATM break-in arrest caught on police body camera - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Genoa Bank ATM break-in arrest caught on police body camera

Two men face multiple charges after their attempt to rob an ATM was foiled by police.

Genoa police and Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at the Genoa Bank on Woodville Road just before 3 a.m. May 9. 

When they arrived, they found two men had broken into the ATM kiosk.

After spraying pepper spray into the kiosk, the men eventually came out.

Joshua Baker and Joshua Devers of Northwood were arrested and charged with breaking and entering, safe cracking and two counts of possession of criminal tools.

