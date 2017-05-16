16-year-old shot, killed in Toledo

Toledo police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy found shot to death in central Toledo.

According to Toledo police, the body of Todd Auron Davis, 16, was found on Kress Street Tuesday morning.

The homeowner of the property where the body was found says a neighbor discovered Davis's body in the backyard.

Police say Davis was shot at least ten times with three addition graze wounds

Most of the shots were to his lower body and two were to his chest.

Detectives have opened a death investigation. Police are trying to determine if Davis's death is linked to a shooting that happened a short distance from where the body was found.

Davis is the sixth teen killed by gun violence in 2017.

Davis's mother Taji McClellan says she had a bad feeling when she first heard the news a teenager had been shot and killed Friday night.

"I didn't know who that child was, but it was just a mother's intuition," McClellan said. "That's not right, where's my child? This could be my child."

She said she received the call Tuesday no mother ever wants to hear.

"I went to the coroner and reviewed his body, the hardest thing I ever had to do as a mother," McClellan said.

She says Todd, the oldest of her six children, was funny and outgoing. But he also had gotten in trouble before in the past.

"I always talked to Todd about the streets. Gangs, things of that nature, trying to lead Todd down a better path," McClellan said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stopper at (419)255-1111.

