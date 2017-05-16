16-year-old shot, killed in Toledo

Toledo police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy found shot to death in central Toledo.

According to Toledo police, the body of Todd Auron Davis, 16, was found on Kress Street Tuesday morning.

The homeowner of the property where the body was found says a neighbor discovered Davis's body in the backyard.

Police say Davis was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives have opened a death investigation. Police are trying to determine if Davis's death is linked to a shooting that happened Monday a short distance from where the body was found.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stopper at (419)255-1111.

