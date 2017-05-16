Transgender library employee settles health care lawsuit

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio library employee has settled a lawsuit after the library's health insurance refused to pay for her gender confirmation surgery.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2qo7TCj ) reports the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County now covers transgender surgery under its health care plan. The library also is offering training on LGBT inclusion, among other policy changes.

Lawyers declined to comment on whether a monetary settlement had been included.

Rachel Dovel says the library's policy changes made her lawsuit worth it. She paid for her December surgery through a personal loan.

A library representative says it had the right to consider the impact of adding coverage to employee health insurance premiums "that would have benefited only one." An official says the library is pleased coverage was added to its base plan.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

