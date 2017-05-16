Shots fired outside south Toledo credit union

Police are investigating a shots fired called in front of a south Toledo credit union.

The shooting happened at the Focus Federal Credit Union on Reynolds Road Tuesday morning.

According to Toledo police, a man was walking outside a credit union when a car pulled up alongside him. Someone inside the car began fire several shots at the victim until he ran inside the credit union.

Police say they found the car the man described, but could not find a gun. The victim was also unable to identify the shooter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.