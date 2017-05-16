"Ride of Silence" honors motorcyclists hurt, killed on the road

May is Bike Month, and cyclists want to raise awareness of their presence on the road.

On May 17, the national Ride of Silence will be held in both Toledo and Bowling Green at 6:30 p.m.

Cyclists will ride slowly and in silence through both cities with police protecting the riders.

The group ride makes stops in Ottawa Hills and Toledo Hospital to remember those hurt and killed riding their bikes every year.

It is safe for families and children since the ride is slow and law enforcement stops traffic at intersections.

Ghost bikes, or bikes painted white, may be parked on the route to remind both riders and drivers to be careful on the road.

In past years, more than 200 people have ridden together in Toledo.

The ride starts at the University of Toledo’s Bancroft Street entrance in Toledo, and at City Park in Bowling Green.

The group ride is free and open to the public.

