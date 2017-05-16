Defense says client should be found guilty in 2014 Halloween-party death case

Even Daniel Clay’s attorney thinks he should be found guilty.

In closing arguments by the defense, Clay’s attorney told the jury that for the first time in his career that they should find his client guilty.

He said Clay should be found guilty of concealing a body and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Chelsea Bruck.

He believes the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter fits the crimes that Clay committed.

However, the prosecution said that the evidence and witnesses they presented prove otherwise.

Prosecutor Michael Roehrig held up Chelsea’s Halloween costume she wore on the night she died to make his closing arguments.

“As damaged as it is, it speaks for Chelsea. It shouts for Chelsea,” Roehrig said of the costume. “And the message is clear, Chelsea would not tear and sever the straps on her own costume, nor the crotch on her own costume. Not on her prized creation that she was so excited about to wear for the first time to that party.”

The prosecution went on to say that the evidence is beyond a reasonable doubt that Clay is guilty felony murder and first-degree murder.

A verdict is expected by the end of the day.

