New proposed bill would make electric rates rise

If First Energy has a say, your electric bill could go way up.

Lucas County Commissioners, along with Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley and Maumee city Councilman Dave Kissinger, spoke out against a bill that would raise the rates that taxpayers would have to pay for their electricity.

Payers would be forced to pay $300 million per year in increases.

This adds up to more than $5 billion dollars over 16 years.

That is if legislators approve the bill.

Commissioners are urging lawmakers to reject the bill.

Oregon’s Mike Beazley said if this increase is approved it would look like the state is favoring First Energy, and could jeopardize alternative energy plants like a proposed second Oregon Clean Energy plant.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said First Energy wants to pick winners and losers in electric generation, and are asking for a bailout because their nuclear plants are failing.

“This house bill is targeted strictly at northern Ohio. It doesn’t affect the other communities that don’t have nuclear plants and it is asking out community to once again pay for resources held by First Energy,” Gerken said.

A First Energy spokesperson said this is not a bailout, and said the money would allow the Davis Besse and Perry plants to continue to operate and support 1,400 jobs plus thousands more related jobs.

