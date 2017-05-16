Man charged with kidnapping at gunpoint

A man has been arrested for kidnapping a victim at gunpoint.

Jewett Richardson pointed a gun at the head of Jerome Hicks, then ordered Hicks to come out of his house.

Hicks was then forced to get into Richardson’s car.

Richardson made Hicks stay on the phone so Hicks couldn’t call 911.

Richardson told Hicks he would kill him if Hicks did not do as he said.

Hicks was eventually able to call 911.

Richardson is being charged with kidnapping.

