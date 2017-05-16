68-year-old attacks girlfriend with sledgehammer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

68-year-old attacks girlfriend with sledgehammer

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man has been arrested for beating his girlfriend with a sledgehammer.

68-year-old Tommy McKinney repeatedly struck his 61-year-old girlfriend in the head with a sledgehammer.

The girlfriend suffered serious head injuries.

McKinney is charged with felonious assault. 

