Police searching for armed robbery suspect

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Stop N Shop on Tuesday.

The suspect entered the store at 4933 Secor with a towel wrapped around what appeared to be a gun.

If you know who this person is or have any information, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

