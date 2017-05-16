From Toledo to the Far East: Robots caring for senior citizens in Japan

Mild weather today will turn to hot weather tomorrow.More >>
When researchers traveled to a tiny, uninhabited island in the midst of the Pacific Ocean, they were astonished to find an estimated 38 million pieces of trash washed up on the beaches.
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Senior volunteers gathered Wednesday at the Inverness Club their work to make the Toledo community a better place to live, work and play.
The Toledo Area Humane Society is caring for a severely injured dog, after a horrific case of animal cruelty.
Technology is aimed at helping Japan deal with its rapidly aging population.
Crew are doing patchwork on US 223 in Monroe County just before the Lenawee County Line. But one township supervisor believes this patchwork is just putting a bandage on the bigger problem.
After the latest city council meeting, it has been decided that $600,000 will be dedicated to help repair sidewalks in 328 locations.
