3 seriously injured in Toledo house fire

Three people have serious injuries after their house caught on fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters the fire started on the porch of the house on Watson Avenue.

Bloody footprints were on the sidewalk after all three family members were able to escape.

Firefighters were able to save two dogs inside the house as well.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene.

The fire has been deemed suspicious.

Slyvania Avenue is closed because of the fire.

The home is a complete loss.

