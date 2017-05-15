Police advise caution with panhandlers

Pan handling is legal. And you are not breaking the law when you roll down the window to give them a couple bucks.

But police say it is important you think twice if you really want your donated dollars to go to help the right people.

Anthony Staley is just one of many known panhandlers in Toledo. Motorists exiting off Secor from I-475 may have even handed Staley a dollar or two.

Monday morning, Staley faced a judge on several drug charges and is due back in court in July.

Police say many who stand off exit ramps with signs legitimately need help and money for themselves or their families. Though others, however, may be asking for your money for the wrong reasons

"Always be cautious about who you give your money to," Kevin Braun of Toledo police. "It's hard to say if the person you are giving money to is being honest about their situation or is misrepresenting their situation. That is a call the individual person has to make at that time."

With the weather getting warmer police are just asking that you are aware of who and where you choose to give handouts.

