Teen killed in central Toledo shooting

A teen was killed in a shooting in central Toledo Monday evening.

The shooting happened at Goodale and Lexington at about 7:10 p.m.

Officers arrived and found 18-year-old Treyvon Warren suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said Warren was shot inside a car.

He was rushed to Toledo hospital where later died.

Police said the shooting appears to have occurred on the 2400 block of Trenton.

Police have not named any suspect, but say the gunman is on the run.

Anyone with any information should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

