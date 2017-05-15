Everdry opening facility in Findlay

Everdry Waterproofing is a staple in Toledo.

Now, after over 30 years of service in Toledo, Everdry is expanding their coverage area with a new facility in Findlay.

The Findlay Planning Commission has approved a 6,200-square-foot building with offices and a warehouse near Bright road.

Everdry has been operating out of a temporary building for the last month with about 32 new employees hired. Once the new building is complete next Spring, the plan is to bump up the staffing to about 50.

The new facility will help Everdry extend its operating area from 15 Ohio counties to 26.

"It's kind of why we're calling it an outpost, because it would be a long ways to go from Toledo to Van Wert for example, or to Bucyrus. So we wanted to put a service center down in Findlay to cover all the needs down there," said Ken Ruck, president of Everdry Waterproofing

For more information on the new Everdry jobs in Findlay, visit their website.

