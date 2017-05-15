City council to discuss pay raises Tuesday

Toledo City Council members make almost $30,000 less a year than average city council members throughout the Midwest in similar cities. This is why the salary commission is recommending a pay increase.

"I personally went in and thought, I don't think city council necessarily needs a raise because you look at it from a very different perspective until you really get a full understanding of at least what they're being asked to do," said Tammy Michalak, who was in charge of making the report.

Council members currently make $27,500.

Although city council is considered a part time job Michalak says council members are expected to be on call 24/7.

"You have to look at from the perspective of what's fair to the person who's really out there doing everything their constituents are asking them to do to the person who is not and try to find that balance and that happy media,” Michalak said.

Michalak says she understands it's a tough position to be in to vote on your own pay increases, but she thinks $31,500 is reasonable.

Councilwoman Sandy Spang says while she respects the commission's work, the city has things to figure out first.

"Twelve is a large number of council members so I think we should take a look at possibly revising that number downward," Councilwoman Spang said. "And I also think that until we are able to stop transferring dollars from our capital improvements fund to our general fund, this is a decision I cannot support at this time."

The pay raises is expected to be discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.

