North Toledo detox center nearing completion

Recovering heroin addictions stress the need of more detox centers in their communities.

One new detox center is getting set to open on Cherry and Oneida in north Toledo.

From their cupola and skylight, Unison is a ray of light for local addicts. Workers are almost done with renovations to the building for the new detox center.

“Yep, this is a bedroom,” President and CEO of Unison Jeff De Lay said. “There will be two to three beds in there, twin-sized

beds.”

The bedrooms only tell part of the story.

“This is the main atrium. Thais is what's really going to be nice when it's all done," De Lay said. "This will be a common area for the clients. There will be a TV up here. They'll be able to eat out here.”

There will be nurses around the clock and a nurse’s station where addicts can get the medication they need to come off their dependence. The average stay is expected to be five to ten days.

“Sixteen people at a time, we can see 484 people a year," said program manager Jacki Twining. "So yes, still a d rop in the bucket for the 20,000 that are still addicted in Lucas County but it's 400 people that we can help."

The detox center will also have calming color schemes to make them feel more at home.

“We don't want them to feel like they're in prison. We don't want them to feel like they're in a hospital,” De Lay said.

“We're creating hope for the next person. For that person. It's their first day of their journey,” Twining said.

Unison is holding an open house on June 1, which is also the official groundbreaking. The first client should be living there the following week.

