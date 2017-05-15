Police hoping parents of infant found dead in car step forward

Toledo police are pleading for the parents of a baby found dead in a car to step forward.

The owners of a car that had not been used in some time made a gruesome discovery in a quiet west Toledo neighborhood Friday.

"There was some odor coming form the vehicle. The owner went to investigate it," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of Toledo police.

What they found was the body of a baby so badly decomposed, it is unknown how long the body had been in the car or whether or not the infant was alive when it was placed there.

Police hope the coroner will answer those questions in the toxicology results.

"I'm sure someone knows the person who had this child," Lt. Heffernan said. "And we need to hear from those people or the parents themselves so we can get some closure on this. This child deserves that at the very minimum."

Police are asking if you know the identity of the baby or know who the parents are to call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.