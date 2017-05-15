Win more than just prizes with the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tickets on Sale Prize: 18K white gold pendant with white and yellow diamonds - Provided by Eli Anypas Jewelers

St. Jude Children's Hospital has been helping families of children with cancer for decades.

Not only do they research all types of cancers and share their research with hospitals around the world, they make sure families don't pay a dime for medical care, food, or housing.

It's all about family at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Because of this, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital relies on generous donations from people like you to make sure they can continue their life-saving work.

That's where the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway comes in.

Right now, a $400,000 home is being built in Perrysburg by Slaske Building Company.

If you reserve a ticket, that home and other prizes could be yours.

Tickets are $100 each and all the money goes to St. Jude's.

There are only 7,000 tickets available, so get yours fast.

Prizes are also offered to those who reserve their tickets during the sellathons.

Those who get tickets on May 18, of the First Ticket Sellathon, have a chance to win a 18-carat white-gold pendant with white and yellow diamonds provided by Eli Anypas Jewelers, a $2,800 value.

June 23 is the Early Bird Prize, a playset provided by Playground World valued at $2,500.

In addition to all these great things, you also have a chance to win axillary prizes valued at $1,000 each. Visit here for the full list of prizes.

You can reserve tickets by calling 1-800-831-7061 or by visiting here.

Everyone who participates wins the prize of helping out thousands of kids.

