Ohio Sec. of State John Husted speaks to Toledo Bar Association

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted visited Toledo for the second time since announcing his candidacy for governor last week.

Secretary Husted appeared at the Toledo Bar Association for Paralegal Day.

He talked to the association about his support for the legal community and how they utilize paralegals.

"Education is the big equalizer. We want to give people the job skills and the training they need to get ahead," Sec. Husted said. "We want to support our local communities to make sure they're strong. So whether you're a Republican or Democrat, my message is the same. It's about how to bring a new generation of prosperity to Ohio."

Paralegal Day is an annual proclamation by the Governor of Ohio and Mayor of Toledo on the third Monday in May.

