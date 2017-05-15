Judge believes murder was premeditated in Daniel Clay trial

The second week of the Daniel Clay murder trial began on Monday.

Clay is accused to viciously murdering 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck after a Halloween party in October 2014.

The jurors watched hours of interrogation interviews between Clay and the detectives.

This week looks to be more of the same.

The jury watched another two-hour interrogation video Monday morning.

The prosecution called Detective Jeff Pauli to the stand to testify about his interview with Clay.

In this video, detectives kept asking Clay how Chelsea Bruck ended up laying naked under a pile of branches and how her face was so brutally fractured.

Clay repeatedly denied knowing what happened until finally admitting that he concealed her body after he said Bruck stop breathing during rough sex.

The detectives then told Clay the cause of Bruck’s death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Clay said he doesn’t remember hitting her that hard, but said that doesn’t mean he didn’t do it.

“I would never hurt someone like that on purpose. I had to have done it obviously. I do not know how I did it or what I used to do it. I can get the ones under her eyes maybe or something from trying to hit her when I was trying to wake her up. I could have been hitting her, I could’ve. I don’t remember, sir,” Clay said in the video.

Although Clay was very emotional in the interrogation video, he remained very calm in court Monday.

The family and friends of Chelsea Bruck who filled the benches in the courtroom got emotional during the video as well.

The judge ruled that he has seen enough evidence to believe Bruck’s murder was premeditated based on the amount of time Clay had with the body after death and that the sex was not consensual.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.