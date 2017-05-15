ProMedica Defiance Regional to hold groundbreaking for new building

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for its second medical office building on May 16.

The new 41,000 square-foot building will provide convenient access to doctors and medical services.

The additional medical office building will accommodate growing medical practices and services that need more space.

“A major emphasis for this project is the expansion of our behavioral health programs and services,” said Neeraj Kanwal, president of Defiance Regional Hospital. “There will be additional space for mental health clinics and outpatient services and tele-medicine technology to connect patients with behavioral health specialists across the country.”

The additional space will also house an area ProMedica Physician’s office that is currently off-site.

The new facility will connect to the existing medical office building and is 8,000 square-feet longer.

The parking lot expansion is under way and construction of the building is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The groundbreaking will begin at 8 a.m.

