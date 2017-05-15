Faces of Heroin: Doctors taking new approach to pain management

WTOL 11's Michelle Zepeda takes a look at what some doctors are doing instead of reaching for the prescription pad - Tuesday night at 6.More >>
WTOL 11's Michelle Zepeda takes a look at what some doctors are doing instead of reaching for the prescription pad - Tuesday night at 6.More >>
New information continues to come in from our investigation of button batteries and the risk your children could be in.More >>
New information continues to come in from our investigation of button batteries and the risk your children could be in.More >>
The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.More >>
The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.More >>
It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.More >>
It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.More >>
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Toledo-native Danny Thomas.More >>
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital remains a shining example of the continued legacy of Toledo-native Danny Thomas.More >>
A surge of warmer air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday will push highs well into the 80's.More >>
A surge of warmer air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday will push highs well into the 80's.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions that led to a legal battle.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.More >>
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Calvary Bible Church sits on Fourth Street in East Toledo.More >>
Calvary Bible Church sits on Fourth Street in East Toledo.More >>
The second week of the Daniel Clay murder trial began on Monday.More >>
The second week of the Daniel Clay murder trial began on Monday.More >>
Toledo police are investigating the robbery of a Fifth Third bank over the weekend.More >>
Toledo police are investigating the robbery of a Fifth Third bank over the weekend.More >>
Toledo firefighters are battling a fire at an auto body shop Monday morning.More >>
Toledo firefighters are battling a fire at an auto body shop Monday morning.More >>
There is no shortage of great places to eat in Lucas County.More >>
There is no shortage of great places to eat in Lucas County.More >>