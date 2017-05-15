Faces of Heroin: Doctors taking new approach to pain management - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

With prescription pills known as a gateway drug to heroin, doctors are taking a new approach to pain management.

When a patient comes to see Dr. Rashid Kahlil, a pain management physician for Mercy Health, they're at their wits end.

Most hope a magic pill will make them feel normal again. But Dr. Kahlil says the patients may have already spent months, even years, taking narcotics before seeing him.

"Overtime you are developing a tolerance to the medication. and your tolerance for the medication is going down and down, this is a vicious cycle," explains Dr. Kahlil.

Opioids force your brain to release dopamine, which makes you feel happy or satisfied. But over time, doses of these medications need to be increased for a patient to feel the same relief.

"So doctors keep bumping up and bumping up the dose until they are uncomfortable with that dose,” he adds.

So now, before prescribing these highly addictive medications, doctors are looking at alternatives for pain management

