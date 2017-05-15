Great places to eat get rewarded in Lucas County

There is no shortage of great places to eat in Lucas County.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will hold a reception to announce the 71 Top Spot food establishments in the county.

The Top Sport Award recognizes exceptional food operation establishments currently licensed by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The criteria for the award is bast on the previous year's food inspections, training of staff, and being free of complaints.

The reception will be held on May 18 at 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Hospital Auditorium.

Below is a full list of recipients of the Top Spot Award:

A Promising Tomorrow - 890 W Bancroft

- 890 W Bancroft Aee Subs - Firehouse Subs - 5208 Monroe

- 5208 Monroe Agave - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Al Ahmed's - 1923 W Alexis

- 1923 W Alexis Pizzaroma/Angeleenos LLC - 4444 Keystone Ste C, Maumee

- 4444 Keystone Ste C, Maumee Aramark UT Croutons - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Barbie's Place - 5025 Bennett

- 5025 Bennett Bay Café - 2801 Bay Dr, Oregon

- 2801 Bay Dr, Oregon Bittersweet, Inc . - 12660 Archbold Whitehouse, Whitehouse

. - 12660 Archbold Whitehouse, Whitehouse Bowsher High Schoo l - 2200 Arlington

l - 2200 Arlington Chandler Café - 5648 Main, Sylvania

- 5648 Main, Sylvania Chubby's American Grill - 535 W Alexis

- 535 W Alexis Connie's Celebrations - 6195 Lewis

- 6195 Lewis DG'S - 0609 Jerusalem, Curtice

- 0609 Jerusalem, Curtice East Toledo Senior Center - 1001 White

- 1001 White Generals Ice Cream - 6751 Providence, Whitehouse

- 6751 Providence, Whitehouse Glass Bowl West 1 - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Glass Bowl West 3 - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Guy's Pizza - 2001 Starr

- 2001 Starr Hampton Inn & Suites - 3434 Secor

- 3434 Secor Hand in Hand Child Care - 412 Illinois, Maumee

- 412 Illinois, Maumee Hospice of Northwest Ohio - 800 S Detroit

- 800 S Detroit Imagination Station - 1 Discovery Way

- 1 Discovery Way Java City Rocket Hall - 1458 Secor Rd

- 1458 Secor Rd J-Cups Pizza - 240 Alexis, 3265 W Alexis, 6725 Central and 5406 N Summit

- 240 Alexis, 3265 W Alexis, 6725 Central and 5406 N Summit Kengo Sushi & Yakitori - 38 S St Clair

- 38 S St Clair Ko's Garden Restaurant - 14241 Airport, Swanton

- 14241 Airport, Swanton Kyoto Ka - 6801 W Central

- 6801 W Central Kyoto Ka Downtown - 300 Madison

- 300 Madison Little Sisters of the Poor/Sacred Heart Home - 930 S Wynn, Oregon

- 930 S Wynn, Oregon Los Hermano's - 1955 W Alexis

- 1955 W Alexis Mancino's Pizza & Grinders - 6650 Centers, Slyvania

- 6650 Centers, Slyvania Maria Early Learning Center - 4651 Monroe

- 4651 Monroe Mobile Meals of Toledo - 2200 Jefferson

- 2200 Jefferson My House Diner - 5038-42 Lewis

- 5038-42 Lewis NW Ohio Development Center - 1101 S Detroit

- 1101 S Detroit Netty's - 325 S Fearing

- 325 S Fearing Pizza Hut - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft PJ'S Deli - 500 Madison

- 500 Madison Potbelly Sandwich Shop - 4038 Talmadge Ste 100

- 4038 Talmadge Ste 100 Promedica Flower Hospital Ebeid Center - 5340 Harroun, Sylvania

- 5340 Harroun, Sylvania Promedica Flower Hospital Goerlich Center - 5320 Harroun, Slyvania

- 5320 Harroun, Slyvania Promedica Flower Hospital Main Kitchen - 5200 Harroun, Slyvania

- 5200 Harroun, Slyvania Promedica Flower Hospital Subway Café - 5200 Harroun, Sylvania

- 5200 Harroun, Sylvania Savage Arena #1 (SA1) - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Savage Arena #2 (SA2) - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Savage Arena #3 (SA3) - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Savage Arena #4 Commissary - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Savage Arena Grogan Room - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Savage Arena Suites Kitchen - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft Scott Park Concessions - 2400 Nebraska

- 2400 Nebraska Sebastiano's Italiano - 4448 Heatherdowns

- 4448 Heatherdowns Sidelines II - 2111 Mellwood

- 2111 Mellwood Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural - 1225 Broadway

- 1225 Broadway Sofo Italian Market - 5400 Monroe

- 5400 Monroe Sonic Drive In - 3225 Secor

- 3225 Secor Sunset House - 4020 Indian

- 4020 Indian The Big Apple Deli - 2118 Woodville

- 2118 Woodville The Next Sweet Thing Bakery - 8252 Mayberry Sq N, Slyvania

- 8252 Mayberry Sq N, Slyvania The Toledo Museum of Art - 2445 Monroe

- 2445 Monroe The U of Toledo Mulford Garden - 3000 Arlington

- 3000 Arlington Toledo 76 - 1896 Front

- 1896 Front Tom's BBQ & Grill - 702 Front

- 702 Front University of Toledo - 2801 W Bancroft

- 2801 W Bancroft University of Toledo - South Hall - 2801 W Bancroft

- South Hall - 2801 W Bancroft University of Toledo - Starbucks - 2801 W Bancroft

- Starbucks - 2801 W Bancroft University of Toledo - Subway - 2801 W Bancroft

- Subway - 2801 W Bancroft West Park Place - 3501 Executive Pkwy

