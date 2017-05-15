Great places to eat get rewarded in Lucas County - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Great places to eat get rewarded in Lucas County

There is no shortage of great places to eat in Lucas County. 

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will hold a reception to announce the 71 Top Spot food establishments in the county.

The Top Sport Award recognizes exceptional food operation establishments currently licensed by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The criteria for the award is bast on the previous year's food inspections, training of staff, and being free of complaints.

The reception will be held on May 18 at 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Hospital Auditorium. 

Below is a full list of recipients of the Top Spot Award:

  • A Promising Tomorrow - 890 W Bancroft
  • Aee Subs - Firehouse Subs - 5208 Monroe
  • Agave - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Al Ahmed's - 1923 W Alexis
  • Pizzaroma/Angeleenos LLC - 4444 Keystone Ste C, Maumee
  • Aramark UT Croutons - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Barbie's Place - 5025 Bennett
  • Bay Café - 2801 Bay Dr, Oregon
  • Bittersweet, Inc. - 12660 Archbold Whitehouse, Whitehouse
  • Bowsher High School - 2200 Arlington
  • Chandler Café - 5648 Main, Sylvania 
  • Chubby's American Grill - 535 W Alexis
  • Connie's Celebrations - 6195 Lewis
  • DG'S - 0609 Jerusalem, Curtice
  • East Toledo Senior Center - 1001 White
  • Generals Ice Cream - 6751 Providence, Whitehouse
  • Glass Bowl West 1 - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Glass Bowl West 3 - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Guy's Pizza - 2001 Starr
  • Hampton Inn & Suites - 3434 Secor
  • Hand in Hand Child Care - 412 Illinois, Maumee
  • Hospice of Northwest Ohio - 800 S Detroit
  • Imagination Station - 1 Discovery Way
  • Java City Rocket Hall - 1458 Secor Rd
  • J-Cups Pizza - 240 Alexis, 3265 W Alexis, 6725 Central and 5406 N Summit
  • Kengo Sushi & Yakitori - 38 S St Clair
  • Ko's Garden Restaurant - 14241 Airport, Swanton 
  • Kyoto Ka - 6801 W Central
  • Kyoto Ka Downtown - 300 Madison
  • Little Sisters of the Poor/Sacred Heart Home - 930 S Wynn, Oregon
  • Los Hermano's - 1955 W Alexis
  • Mancino's Pizza & Grinders - 6650 Centers, Slyvania 
  • Maria Early Learning Center - 4651 Monroe
  • Mobile Meals of Toledo - 2200 Jefferson
  • My House Diner - 5038-42 Lewis
  • NW Ohio Development Center - 1101 S Detroit
  • Netty's - 325 S Fearing
  • Pizza Hut - 2801 W Bancroft
  • PJ'S Deli - 500 Madison
  •  Potbelly Sandwich Shop - 4038 Talmadge Ste 100
  • Promedica Flower Hospital Ebeid Center - 5340 Harroun, Sylvania
  • Promedica Flower Hospital Goerlich Center - 5320 Harroun, Slyvania 
  • Promedica Flower Hospital Main Kitchen - 5200 Harroun, Slyvania
  • Promedica Flower Hospital Subway Café - 5200 Harroun, Sylvania 
  • Savage Arena #1 (SA1) - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Savage Arena #2 (SA2) - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Savage Arena #3 (SA3) - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Savage Arena #4 Commissary - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Savage Arena Grogan Room - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Savage Arena Suites Kitchen - 2801 W Bancroft
  • Scott Park Concessions - 2400 Nebraska
  • Sebastiano's Italiano - 4448 Heatherdowns
  • Sidelines II - 2111 Mellwood
  • Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural - 1225 Broadway
  • Sofo Italian Market - 5400 Monroe
  • Sonic Drive In - 3225 Secor
  • Sunset House - 4020 Indian
  • The Big Apple Deli - 2118 Woodville
  • The Next Sweet Thing Bakery - 8252 Mayberry Sq N, Slyvania
  • The Toledo Museum of Art - 2445 Monroe
  • The U of Toledo Mulford Garden - 3000 Arlington
  • Toledo 76 - 1896 Front
  • Tom's BBQ & Grill - 702 Front
  • University of Toledo - 2801 W Bancroft
  • University of Toledo - South Hall - 2801 W Bancroft
  • University of Toledo - Starbucks - 2801 W Bancroft
  • University of Toledo - Subway - 2801 W Bancroft
  • West Park Place - 3501 Executive Pkwy

