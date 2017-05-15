Sylvania Branch Library is getting a makeover

The Slyvania Branch Library will look different come next year.

The branch announced that renovations on the library will begin in the second week of August.

The building was constructed in the 1950s and has not had any major updates since 1989.

The expansion will add 4,100 square feet to the existing 18,500 square feet of the library.

This expansion will include an entryway experience, children's area, meeting places and a glass enclosure with a fireplace.

The total cost of the project is estimated at about $6 million.

The renovations are expected to be completed in the summer or fall of 2018.

