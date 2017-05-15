73-year-old arrested, charged for shooting woman - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

73-year-old arrested, charged for shooting woman

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A 73-year-old man was arrested for shooting a woman on Sunday.

Raymond Robarge will appear in court Monday for shooting Erica Krempa with a handgun.

Krempa was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's with serious injuries.

Robarge is charged with felonious assault with a weapon. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly