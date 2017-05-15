UF business honor society gives back to community

The University of Findlay's Delta Mu Delta chapter donated money to multiple community organizations in May.

The business honor society donated $7,000 to the community from funds raised during fall 2016 and spring 2017 events.

The organizations the chapter donated to include UF Giving Green Campaign for a tree, City Mission for school supplies for homeless children, and Donnell Middle School for equipment in a special needs classroom.

The rest of the funds will support the university's Christmas on Campus event.

