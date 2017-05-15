Police looking to identify suspect involved in bank robbery

Toledo police are investigating the robbery of a Fifth Third bank over the weekend.

According to police, a woman walked into the location inside Kroger on 4533 Monroe Street on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect showed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the location.

The suspect is described 5'3" and 140 pounds in her mid-20s. She was wearing a black polo cap and black sweatsuit with white trim at the time of the robbery.

Police are also looking to identify a man that was seen with the woman.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.