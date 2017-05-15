Police investigating weekend bank robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating weekend bank robbery

police police
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating the robbery of a Fifth Third bank over the weekend. 

A black female walked into the location on 4533 Monroe Street on Friday.

The suspect showed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The suspect then took the cash and fled the location.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly