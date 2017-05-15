Police investigating weekend bank robbery

A surge of warmer air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday will push highs well into the 80's.More >>
A surge of warmer air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday will push highs well into the 80's.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions that led to a legal battle.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.More >>
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The University of Findlay's Delta Mu Delta chapter donated money to multiple community organizations in May.More >>
The University of Findlay's Delta Mu Delta chapter donated money to multiple community organizations in May.More >>
Toledo police are investigating the robbery of a Fifth Third bank over the weekend.More >>
Toledo police are investigating the robbery of a Fifth Third bank over the weekend.More >>
Toledo firefighters are battling a fire at an auto body shop Monday morning.More >>
Toledo firefighters are battling a fire at an auto body shop Monday morning.More >>
Shots were fired at a central Toledo home Sunday night.More >>
Shots were fired at a central Toledo home Sunday night.More >>
A west Toledo neighborhood has been flooded Monday morning.More >>
A west Toledo neighborhood has been flooded Monday morning.More >>