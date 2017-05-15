Firefighters battle blaze taking over two buildings

Toledo firefighters are battling a fire at an auto body shop in central Toledo Monday morning.

A total of four cars in two buildings were caught on fire near Detroit Avenue.

Crews believe the shop may be occupied.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene to determine what started the fire.

We'll keep you updated with more information.

