Shots fired at Toledo home

Shots fired at Toledo home


TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Shots were fired at a central Toledo home Sunday night.

Police said three shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a home on the 900 block of Post Street. 

The woman who lives in the home said her grandchildren were inside the home when the shooting started. 

There were no injuries.

No arrests have been made.

