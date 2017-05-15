Shots fired at Toledo home

Warm weather means summer is almost hear. And with summer, means summer vacation. For those planning to travel to travel abroad, it is a good time to apply for your passport now.

Warm weather means summer is almost hear. And with summer, means summer vacation. For those planning to travel to travel abroad, it is a good time to apply for your passport now.

The American Red Cross has announced their First Aid and CPR/AED courses for May.

The American Red Cross has announced their First Aid and CPR/AED courses for May.

Red Cross announces class schedule for May

Red Cross announces class schedule for May

Preventing kids from showing up in the emergency room is the idea behind a new trauma outreach education program.

.Preventing kids from showing up in the emergency room is the idea behind a new trauma outreach education program.

Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested two men for selling drugs on Wednesday.

Seneca County Drug Task Force arrested two men for selling drugs on Wednesday.

Large amounts of money, drugs found in search of Seneca County home

Large amounts of money, drugs found in search of Seneca County home

Shots were fired at a central Toledo home Sunday night.

Shots were fired at a central Toledo home Sunday night.

Shots were fired at a central Toledo home Sunday night.

Police said three shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a home on the 900 block of Post Street.

The woman who lives in the home said her grandchildren were inside the home when the shooting started.

There were no injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.