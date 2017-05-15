Neighborhood flooded after driver crashed into hydrant

A west Toledo neighborhood has been flooded Monday morning.

A car crashed into a fire hydrant on the 2500 block of Jutland near Cowan.

The driver then fled the scene.

Water overflowed onto the streets and into neighbor's yards.

Those living in the neighborhood are relying on sump pumps to get water out of their basements.

Some basements are already flooded, with one neighbor's basement being covered in over three feet of water.

Police stood by to wait for the city workers to shut off the water.

They are still looking for the driver responsible.

