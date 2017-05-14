New mother taking home best Mother's Day gift of all

It’s a day no mother will ever forget and the real reason they say “every day is Mother’s Day.”

And it’s another reason why a brand new mom will always remember Mother’s Day 2017.

Sylvia Suh has had many different titles throughout her lifetime, including wife, daughter, and professor- but today she's celebrating a new one, mom.

"I just feel really blessed that God chose me to be a mom,” said Sylvia.

And what better gift on Mother's Day than to take home her newborn daughter, Faith.

"It's a love I've never experienced before. Just a sense of accomplishment, you just want to be the best you can in life to make it better for them," said Sylvia.

And Sylvia says she couldn't have done it without the guidance of her own mom.

"I'm grateful for my mother. That's how I feel first of all, and to be able to be a mom I just want to be able to teach Faith everything my mom taught me and be as good of a mother as I can be,” said Sylvia.

Although there is only one Mother's Day, every day should be spent celebrating these amazing women.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.