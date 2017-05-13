Walleye fall 4-3; Series tied at 1; Game 3 in Colorado on Wednesday night.

The Toledo Walleye dropped their first home game of the playoffs on Saturday night, losing 4-3 to the Colorado Eagles who tied the series at one game apiece.

It didn’t take long for the Walleye to score when Evan Rankin banged home a rebound less than four minutes into the game.

The lead didn’t last long however, as Colorado scored just two minutes later and then twice more before the break.

In the second period the Walleye were able to pick up the intensity, highlighted by a Kyle Bonis goal with 10:58 left in the period.

The Walleye began clawing their way back with another Kyle Bonis goal with 9:05 left in the third.

That was the best they could do however.

Jeff Lerg started in goal for the Walleye and Central Catholic graduate Lukas Hafner got the start for Colorado.

Game 3 is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Colorado.

