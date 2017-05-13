Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson kicks off re-election campaign

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson made it official on Saturday.

She is running for re-election.

Hicks-Hudson kicked off her re-election bid in the morning at a campaign event in downtown Toledo.

The event was highlighted by an endorsement from Toledo's-own Robert Easter Jr., the lightweight boxing champion of the world.

The mayor says her priorities are the stabilization of neighborhoods and development of a regional water system.

“That needs to be finished, and finished in a comprehensive way so that all parties can win and we are able to use that water as the economic asset that it really is,” said Mayor Hicks-Hudson.

The mayor says she believes her record on keeping water safe and steady job growth are the reasons she should be re-elected.

