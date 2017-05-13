BG native plays Jack Sparrow in upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film... sort of

A Bowling Green native is playing one of the best known characters in one of the world’s best known film franchises.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday, Anthony De La Torre plays a young Jack Sparrow in the upcoming film “Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales” alongside the actor who made the role famous, Hollywood icon Johnny Depp.

According to IMDB.com De La Torre also had a role in the Nickelodeon show “100 Things to do before High School” and is the frontman in self-titled rock band DE LA TORRE.

“Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will be released in the U.S. on May 26.

