One person dead in single-vehicle crash

One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

A woman crashed into a large street pole on West Dussel Drive and Arrowhead Drive.

The woman was treated at the scene by police and medics.

Maumee Fire Division also responded to the scene due to flammable fluids leaking from the vehicle.

The woman was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center where she later died.

Her identity has not been released because the family has not yet been notified.

