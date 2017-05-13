Body of missing man found in Huron River

The body of an elderly man who went missing on Friday was found in the Huron River.

Police found the remains of the man in Milan Township Saturday afternoon.

It is believed that the man my have fell into the river off a steep embankment by his home.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said the 70-year-old man was known to mow his lawn and dump the bags of grass along the river bank.

An autopsy will be conducted by the county coroner next week to determine what happened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.