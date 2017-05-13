Thousands participate in 2017 Heart Walk and 5K to fight heart disease

Thousands of Toledoans joined together in the fight against heart disease at The 2017 Heart Walk and 5K.

The event was held at The Huntington Center Saturday morning.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the world.



The Walk was organized by the American Heart Association to promote a healthy lifestyle.

"We hope to raise several hundred thousand dollars, and what's great about that is that all of that money that's raised locally stays locally," said Sean Dreher, communication director for the American Heart Association. "We have $1.1 million worth of research under way in Toledo right now."

Dale Hart benefited from such research when he had open heart surgery in 2001.

"I knew I was having a heart attack. I went to St. Charles, they stabilized me and they moved me right over to St. V's. Right to the cat lab a short time later, I'm in open heart surgery. Four bypasses, and they got everything fixed up," Hart said.

Hart exercises five times a week and encourages everyone to get out and be active.

"Diet and medicine is great, but exercise is number one. That keeps us alive," said Hart.



To learn more about heart disease or to donate to the American Heart Association, visit here.

