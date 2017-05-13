Ohio career expo to target women and minorities

Job seekers and business owners can attend the first Ohio Business and Career Expo on May 17 in Columbus.

The event, held at the Ohio Expo Center’s Cardinal Hall, is geared toward minorities, women, or otherwise socially and economically disadvantaged.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with officials from State of Ohio agencies, state universities and colleges and apprenticeship programs.

Pre-registration is available and walk-in participants are welcome.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a welcome ceremony following.

Networking booths, workshops, and Big Table discussions will be available.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visit here for more information.

